Hook Lighthouse to host free guided tours and events for National Heritage Week

Hook Lighthouse is set to host free tours of the world’s oldest operational lighthouse and a variety of events for National Heritage Week, which takes place from August 17th to 25th; enjoy Historial tours, Family Fun Sunday and an Irish Whale and Dolphin Group Day at the Lighthouse located on the Hook Peninsula in County Wexford.

Visit the iconic landmark during Heritage Week as the tour guides along with a little help from the holograms of St. Dubhan and William Marshal recount its stories dating back some 800 years.

Free guided tours will be on offer each evening of National Heritage Week daily at 9.30am, 10am and 10.30am Each of these tours MUST be pre-booked in advance at www.hookheritage.ie

On Sunday, August 18th a special Family Fun day will be on offer at the tower with free fun games taking place on the Lighthouse lawns. On Saturday, August 24th the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group will host an information day at the Lighthouse, the group will tell visitors how best to spot the Minke and Humpback Whales, which are frequently seen, off the Peninsula, along with details on Dolphins, Porpoises, Seals and other sea life.

And to take the Summer season to a close, Sunday, September 1st is Family Fun Sunday at Hook Lighthouse. Some of those pesky Pirates will be back to take hold of the Lighthouse. Don’t miss the calamity on Sunday, September 1st as Captain Hook and his cronies host their final Pirate Fling, all of their usual antics and mischief will be par for the course.

Hook Lighthouse is the oldest operational Lighthouse in the world. Hook Head Lighthouse has shone a protective beam for passing sailors for 800 years and remarkably, the original structure is still intact. This Irish lighthouse sits at the top of breathtaking Hook Head, rich in history, character and natural beauty. The Lighthouse is located in the south-western corner of County Wexford. For further details on these heritage week events and tickets see www.hookheritage.ie