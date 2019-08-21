Kilkenny artists - win €3,000 with the Banksy Project!

A group of people in Tramore are organising a weekend of Banksy inspired art to pay tribute to man, the art and the messages of his artwork.

The idea is to have Banksy inspired art in the town that will be created by 30 selected artist from all around Ireland and Europe. The artists will be chosen through an application process. Here is the link to the application form: http://bit.ly/2JvoGwZ



Kilkenny artists are encouraged to apply join organisers for the weekend of Banksy inspired art and to be in with the chance of winning €3000 (1st prize), €2000 (second prize) or €1000 (third prize). It's open for anyone once they are over 18.

It is a not for profit event/project that organisers hope to run every year.

For more see

Facebook http://bit.ly/2OnBQ58

Insta http://bit.ly/2MlesT5

Twitter http://bit.ly/2YogXqf