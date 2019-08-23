Heritage Week in Goresbridge

Heritage week is fast approaching and Barrowvale Local History will hold an exhibition in Ionad Dara in the afternoons of August 23, 24 and 25 from 2 to 5 daily and reflect on the Kitchen Garden, while enjoying the music and dancing of "Dancing at the Cross Roads" a re-enactment of country pastimes like the house dance and threshing dance of a former era. The visitor can also learn about old school children's games like "Dog and Cat" "Bandy" and spinning tops and many more reminders of "Past Times .. Past".



The exhibition is free and will have many surprises and an array of old photographs and some family histories. This is always well worth a visit and we would encourage as many people as possible to take an hour or so out of their lives to call in, these exhibitions take a lot of hard work and effort by a small few people and the least we can do is show our support while enjoying all the old photographs and a trip down memory lane of the games/ hobbies people had in another time. Enjoy the event, tell your family, neighbours and friends and be proud that Goresbridge has his very own exhibition during Heritage Week.