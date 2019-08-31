Training and events at Droichead FRC
Droichead Family Resource Centre is looking for early school leavers who would like to participate in training aged between 16 and 45.
There are opportunities to have a say in what training is run by getting in touch now. Contact Jess via text 085 8564950, email developmentworker@droicheadfrc.ie or by phone 056 7755660.
30th August, Droichead Family Resource Centre is running a Big Messy Play Day for under 5s and their parents/carers, 10-2pm for a host of activities. This event is funded by Kilkenny County Council as part of National Play Day 2019.
Droichead FRC’s family groups return this week. Toddlers and Tea, 9.30-10.45am, is for parents/carers with toddlers walking-5yrs. Babies and Bumps, 11-12.15, is for parents/carers and their babies from pregnancy to walking.
Every session includes activities for the little ones, a cuppa for the adults and a chance to get advice, support and make friends.
If you are interested in Droichead FRC providing any recreational courses get in touch by tel: 056 7755660, text 085 8564950 or email admin@droichedfrc.ie.
