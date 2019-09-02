Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, September 4 - 10, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Hurls and Curls All Ireland Camogie Quiz, various venues, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.



Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Rock Icons, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €26/24.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

First Friday Trad Session, Home Rule Club.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Radio Star and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.

David McSavage, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €25/22.

Skeough Ramblers, Home Rule Club.

Abbaesque, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 9pm, €22.50.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

DJ, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

Sunday

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Song Slam, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 7.30pm, €12.

Film: A Street Car Named Desire, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €7.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm,

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Bold as Brass, Club House Hotel, 9pm.