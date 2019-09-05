Rafter family to perform at special Kilkenny concert for Good Shepherd

Hot on the heels of Friday night’s business sleep-out in aid of the Good Shepherd Centre and now the group’s to benefit from a local family’s talents.

The Rafters will perform at a special concert at St Canice’s Cathedral on October 5 with the potential of a second date on October 6. Dad Paddy, Mam Maura and son Patrick, who will perform as well as friends of the centre, all turned up for the recent launch at City Hall. They were joined by representatives of the local housing body and James Stephens Army Barracks who recently also held some fundraising events.

Tickets for the event cost €20 and are already available from the Good Shepherd on Church Lane, Rollercoaster Records, and online. ​