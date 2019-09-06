‘Convoy for Conor’ Tractor and Truck Run in Kilkenny

Save the date and come join the ‘Convoy for Conor’ Tractor and Truck Run on September 29. Included on the day - kids tractor, bike, go-cart run, in Clogh/ Moneenroe.



Registration at 12pm and starts at 2pm, €20 per vehicle and €5 for kids. Please share and spread the word. A great day guaranteed. Refreshments and raffle on the day.



Volunteers are needed for work as stewards on the day. If interested, please call or text Tom Murphy on 087 2130432.