‘Convoy for Conor’ Tractor and Truck Run in Kilkenny
‘Convoy for Conor’ Tractor and Truck Run
Save the date and come join the ‘Convoy for Conor’ Tractor and Truck Run on September 29. Included on the day - kids tractor, bike, go-cart run, in Clogh/ Moneenroe.
Registration at 12pm and starts at 2pm, €20 per vehicle and €5 for kids. Please share and spread the word. A great day guaranteed. Refreshments and raffle on the day.
Volunteers are needed for work as stewards on the day. If interested, please call or text Tom Murphy on 087 2130432.
