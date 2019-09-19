Kilkenny's Taste the Island line-up is revealed

‘Taste the Island’ is a 12 week celebration of Ireland’s seasonal ingredients, adventures and tastes, culminating in bold experiences that will take place across the Island of Ireland, including a variety of unique experiences in County Kilkenny.

Now in full swing, Taste the Island’s objective is to transform Ireland’s food and drinks culture, encouraging people to pull up a seat and join Ireland’s table. The all-Ireland line up will feature over 600 unique food trails, festivals and dining experiences taking place across Ireland, which has been developed by world-renowned Irish chefs, producers and craftspeople.

Taste the Island Kilkenny line-up



Chefs Table Experience by Ken Harker – 4th October

Ken Harker will use local Kilkenny ingredients to create a bespoke secret menu.

Savour Kilkenny Food Festival – 24th to 28th October

Sample from dozens of artisan food stalls, watch cooking demonstrations and enjoy talks by international food personalities and food experts.

Australian Beach BBQ – 24th October

Savour Kilkenny will welcome Australian Kim McCosker, creator of the ‘4 Ingredient’ concept and author of 34 cookbooks. To celebrate Kim and Australia, in collaboration with Sullivan's TapRoom, they have organised a fabulous Aussie BBQ.

Medieval Mile Banquet – 26th October

Be part of 1,000 years’ history at a very special Medieval Banquet. This features a four course meal, mead, white wine and entertainment.