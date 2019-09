The Great South East Simon Supper is taking place during the month of September. Gather your friends and family for a picnic, a BBQ, a pizza night, a dinner party, or a meal at your favourite restaurant for the Great South East Simon Supper this September.

It’s very easy to sign up: Simply call Harvey on 085 804 8083, visit www.southeast simon.ie/supper, or email supper@southeastsimon.ie