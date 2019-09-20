Kilmoganny Community Coffee Morning 10.30am-1pm on Tuesday September 24.

This coffee morning is becoming increasingly popular with more people staying longer.

As with all community events volunteers are always needed. If you are free please turn up and introduce yourself. You will be warmly welcomed.

Donations of homemade treats both sweet and savoury, fruit and other healthy snacks would greatly add to the ‘delight’ of the morning.