Dunnamaggin Parish Five Year Plan - public meeting

A public meeting on ‘A Vision for Dunnamaggin Parish’ facilitated by Kilkenny Leader Partnership will take place in The Old School, Dunnamaggin on Tuesday September 24 at 7.30pm.



Please come along with ideas on how you see Dunnamaggin Parish develop and thrive in the future. The meeting is open to the public, individuals of all ages from all parts of the parish are encouraged to come along and have their say. From this meeting a 5 year draft plan for the future development of Dunnamaggin will be complied.