The Tom Brennan Memorial Tractor Run, in aid of Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team & Naomh Aodhán Community Centre, will take place in Bryan Harris’ Yard, Kilmanagh (Eircode R95 PC86) on Sunday September 29.

Meet time is 12.30pm for start time of 2pm. Admission is only €20 per tractor.



Contact Pat Brennan on 087 6737727 or Mark Barry on 086 8838254. After party in Brennan’s Bar, Kilmanagh.