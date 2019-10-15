Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, October 16 - 22, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm.

Patrick Talbot Productions: Wet Paint, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €18/15.

Hudson Taylor, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €25.

Phelim Drew, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 8.30pm,€15.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Cups Against Cancer Coffee Morning, Butler House, 11am.

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Gowran Little Theatre: The Odd Couple, Gowran Hall, 8pm, €10.

We’ve Only Just Begun, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €31.

The Story of Swing, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €25.

Open House Night, Home Rule Club.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempsey’s, 9.30pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Divine Invention and DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Marble City Hawks 80s/90s Disco, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm, €5.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Darts Exhibition: Steve ‘The Adonis Beaton, Springhill Court Hotel, 7.30pm, €10/20.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Gowran Little Theatre: The Odd Couple, Gowran Hall, 8pm, €10.

The Bon Jovi Story, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €29.50.

John Blek, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8.30pm, €12.

Liam Mannering, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Johnny Hillman, Home Rule Club.

Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

DJ Eoin and Party Night, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.



Sunday

Putting on the Ritz, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 3pm, €34.48/38.22.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6.30pm.

Putting on the Ritz, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 7.30pm, €34.48/38.

Gowran Little Theatre: The Odd Couple, Gowran Hall, 8pm, €10.

Tom O’Mahony, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €26.

Danny Burke, The Front Room, 9pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Gowran Little Theatre: The Odd Couple, Gowran Hall, 8pm, €10.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.