Children’s and Family Events Galore at the Imagine Arts Festival

Waterford Imagine Arts Festival offers a variety of events for families and young lovers of the arts this October 18th to 27th at venues across Waterford City.

Some of the events especially curated for children include yarnbombing, Horribly Historic Trails, workshops and a Wicked Woods!

The streets of Waterford a set to undergo a transformation as Waterford Youth Arts and Imagine Arts Festival are proud to present Horribly Historical Trails from October 23rd to 26th each evening at 6.45 pm. Explore the streets of Waterford to hear the stories hidden in our ancient walls, of those who have walked before us. Meet the ghosts of the legends you have heard the tails off; Vikings, Kings, Vampires, and many more of those lost but not forgotten. Each tour will depart from outside of the medieval Museum in the City.

Be prepared for a spooktastic night of frights and delights as you will see Waterford City in a way you have never seen it before told through the eyes of all those who have walked through this city for hundreds of years. This theatrical tale will be sure to delight children and adults of all ages above 6 years old!

Free Yarnboming is on offer for little ones at Goma Gallery on October 27th, the street art employs colourful displays of yarn rather than paint or chalk. There is free Children’s Illustration Hot Desk with Declan Pierce on Saturday, October 26th from 1pm to 4pm at The Book Centre. Declan Pierce is an artist from Dunmore East with training in classical animation. He loves to draw, doodle and paint murals and has been a comic book fan for as long as he can remember. He has run lots of art workshops for children at festivals, in libraries and art centres. He loves to get children drawing. He is looking forward to working with you to create incredible characters and book covers. Pre-booking for all workshops is advised.

From Friday, October 25th to Sunday, October 27th Spraoi will showcase their ‘Wicked Woods. The Wicked Woods is a journey through Carriganore Woods beside WIT Sports Arena, The Woods will be inhabited by Spraoi Characters and Creations, with light, sound, effects, creatures and live performance. The Wicked Woods is a premier Halloween attraction, suitable of adults and children with a matinee opening for smaller children.

A variety of over 80 events are on offer for the 18th annual Arts Festival which takes place this October 18th to 27th 2019. 55% of the programmed events are on offer free of charge. Three of Waterford’s finest festivals are rolled into one under the umbrella of the Imagine Arts Festival, including the Waterford Writers Weekend along with the John Dwyer Trad Weekend an eclectic and international events programme to choose from under Imagine Arts which celebrates theatre, dance, music, visual art, discussion and debate.

Join in the fun this October in Waterford from the 18th to 27th – for information and booking see www.imagineartsfestival.com