Rock for Teac in Kilkenny this weekend

You’re invited to Rock for Teac this weekend. ​

The Bank Holiday fundraiser in aid of Teac Tom will see three nights of fun with some very different gigs on offer. ​It gets under way at Ryan’s Bar on Friday with Blues Ark joined by special guests Murphy Holmes and Helen Mooney from 9pm.​

On Saturday then the fun moves to The Pumphouse for the Bizarro Ball. This starts with a fancy-dress alternative vinyl disco from 6.30pm which features eight DJs including the se7en Inch Collective and Davy Holland who between them ensure a fantastic spread. ​

Then Kyteler’s Inn sees the Monday Marathon gig hosted by Tomas Jackman who’ll oversee 18 acts entertain from 3pm. Not bad for a €5 cover charge! ​

All proceeds will go to Teach Tom which was established in 2014 by Angela Hayes to provide support to the people of Kilkenny and the surrounding areas that have been affected by suicide and to those who contemplate or contemplating ending their life.

Situated on Ormonde Street, the service provides counselling and support and also operates a 24-hour helpline on 056 7796592. You can also click through to the website.​

Rock for Teac meanwhile has been organised by The Marble Index.

Launching in 2020 it’s a one-stop portal for all things musical in Kilkenny with an aim to promote local musical services and events, showcasing local talent and providing information and support to the musical community in Kilkenny. ​