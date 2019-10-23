Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, October 23 - 29, 2019

Wednesday

Savour Kilkenny, various venues.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk & Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Savour Kilkenny, various venues.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm.

Howie The Rookie, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 8pm, €10.

Eva Cassidy The Story, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €16.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Savour Kilkenny, various venues.

Breakfast for Mount Carmel, Callan Parish Hall, 9am, €6.50.

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Protecting Pound Dogs Table Quiz, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €7 per person.

Goresbridge Drama Festival, Ionad Dara, Goresbridge, 8pm, €10/8/5.

Madhouse, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €22/20.

Rock for Teac: Blues Ark, Murphy Holmes and Helen Mooney, Ryan’s Bar, 9pm.

Improve Your Groove with DJ Amos, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm, €7.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Danny Burke, The Front Room, 9.30pm.

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Supersoul Machine and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Suzie Q and LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Savour Kilkenny, various venues.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Goresbridge Drama Festival, Ionad Dara, Goresbridge, 7pm, €10/8/5.

Kilkenny City Macra Reunion Dinner, Newpark Hotel, 7.30pm, €45.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Ronan Collins Sings Joe Dolan, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €31.

Hallowe’en Fun, The Orchard House Bar, 9pm.

Jimmy Clooney, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.

Trick or Treat Fancy Dress Hallowe’en Party, Statham’s at Pembroke Hotel, 9pm.

A Night to Remember Ninja Hayes, Pat Carroll’s Pub, 9pm, €5.

Showdown, Home Rule Club.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Mark Geary and The Strawhall House Band, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm, €15.

Sean N’ Steve, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Bank Holiday Party Night, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Smash Hits, Langton’s Night Club, 10.30pm, €11.

Sunday

Savour Kilkenny, various venues.

Dunnamaggin Hurling Club Breakfast, Kilmoganny Hall, 9am, €7/3.

Kilkenny Lions Club Great Duck Race, Lady Desart Bridge, 2pm.

Music in Kilkenny: Lea Desandre and Thomas Dunford, Kilmurry House, 4pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Goresbridge Drama Festival, Ionad Dara, Goresbridge, 7pm, €10/8/5.

Spring Break and Halloween Fancy Dress, Avalon House Hotel, 8pm, €15.

Him N’ Her, Rafter Dempsey’s.

John Glenn and The Mainliners, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

Danny Burke, The Front Room, 9pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Insmniac and When Pigs Fly, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm, €8/6.

Le Boom, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 9.30pm, €13.

Bank Holiday Sunday Party Night, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Purgatory Hallowe’en Party, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

The Pearly Whites, Left Bank, 10.30pm.

Monday

Savour Kilkenny, various venues.

Rock for Teac: Monday Marathon, Kyteler’s Inn, 3pm, €5.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Lloyd Cole, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €25.50

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Fusion Teenage Hallowe'en Ball, Pegasus Nightclub (sold out).