Join Brain Injury Support Group for families in Kilkenny

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is encouraging families affected by brain injury to join their support group in Kilkenny.

Every year in Ireland an estimated 19,000 new brain injuries are acquired from causes including stroke, road traffic accidents, brain tumours, falls and assaults. According to the national brain injury charity, brain injuries can happen to anyone at any age at any time. On With Life is a dedicated support initiative for family and friends affected by brain injury.

Barbara O’Connell, Chief Executive, Acquired Brain Injury Ireland said: “We recognise the importance of supporting family and friends as they learn to cope with the challenges after a brain injury. Our new brain injury network On With Life is here to support families in Kilkenny by providing information, guidance and support on this journey. Living with and caring for someone with a brain injury is a life-changing event. When a brain injury happens, it can be devastating, both for the individual and for their families. It can put lives on hold while people undergo intense rehabilitation to relearn things, they used to do without thinking. Relationships are an essential part of any brain injury recovery. We are here to say, you are not alone.”

Kilkenny Support Group Meeting:

Date: 14th November and 12th December

Time: 7.00pm-8.00pm

Location: St. Patrick’s Parish Centre, Loughboy, Kilkenny

On With Life Support Group Co-ordinator Dolores Gallagher added: “Many family members and friends are thrust into the role of carer without warning. In addition, many of you may also be looking out for the health and wellbeing of other family members. Or you may have a job outside the home. Juggling all these challenges is not easy. We’re here to help you get 'On With Life'.”

Ms Gallagher outlined the benefits of joining the On With Life support network:

* opportunity to meet people who understand what you’re going through and share the reality of living with an acquired brain injury in the family, in a safe place

* receive information on steps to take to keep yourself physically and emotionally healthy.

* receive practical guidance how to meet family needs or juggling your job



On With Life is open to family members and friends of brain injury survivors in Kilkenny. Attendees do not have to be previously involved with Acquired Brain Injury Ireland services. All are welcome.

The On With Life project was approved by Government with support from the Dormant Accounts Fund. Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is the nation’s leading provider of community-based rehabilitation for people with acquired brain injuries.

For more information about On With Life support groups see www.abiireland.ie or contact Dolores Gallagher on dgallagher@abiireland.ie or call 086-0102361.