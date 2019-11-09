Cooking for Christmas Demonstration in Windgap

Windgap Camogie Club are hosting a Cooking for Christmas Demonstration with Anne Neary of Ryelands Cookery School on Friday November 15 at 7.30pm in Windgap Community Centre.



Tickets are €20 and include a door prize draw for a weekend away plus a mince pie and wine reception. There will be an opportunity for a limited amount of stalls to rent for local arts/crafts/cookery stalls for anyone interested.



Tickets for the night are available from Lakeside Tea Rooms Windgap, Billys Tearooms Ballyhale, Petes Shop in Kilmoganny, Joe Lyons Fruit and Veg in Callan or from Ann 086 3699542; Mary 086 8511686; Kathryn 086 0842624; Eileen 086 8288067 or any of the Windgap Camogie Club.