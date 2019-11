The ninth annual Kilkenny Santa Run will take palce in Kilkenny Castle Park on Sunday, December 15.

The run starts at 11am and registration is from 9.30am, in the Left Bank.

There is a 2km race and 5km race as well as a dog owner race.

All proceeds go to ISPCC Childline. Entry is €10 for adults and €5 for children, family entry is €20.

Join in the festive spirit and help raise funds for this charity... and don't forget your Santa hat!