Kilkenny Gig Guide, December 5 - 11, 2019
Here's what's happening in Kilkenny for the week ahead!
Thursday
Heart of Winter, Watergate Theatre, 11am.
PaINTCLUB Kilkenny, Langton’s, 7.30pm.
Adult Christmas Workshop, National Design Centre, 6.30pm.
Christmas Tree Festival, Saint Canice’s Cathedral, 10am.
Trad followed by DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt The Millers, from 6pm.
An Evening with Ricky Tomlinson, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.
Ronan Guilfoyle’s Evidence, Billy Byrne’s, 9pm.
Brian Deady, Set Theatre, 8pm.
Friday
Santa’s Arrival at Butler House and Garden, 5pm.
Christmas Crooners, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 9pm.
Switch, Left Bank, 9.30pm.
Radio Star and DJ, Matt The Miller’s, from 7pm.
Pop Up Gaeltacht, Hackett’s Bar, 8pm.
Retro Christmas Party, Club House Hotel, 7pm.
Saint Canice’s Cathedral Choir, Medieval Mile Museum, 7pm.
Trad Music, Home Rule Club, from 8pm.
Conor Jordan recites ‘The Tale of the Ancient Mariner’, Fennelly’s Callan, 8pm.
Callan United Christmas Fare Fundraiser, Callan Parish Hall, 7pm.
Saturday
Johnny Carroll Live, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Live Aid Ireland for Simon Community, J.B. Burke’s Bar, 9pm.
Christmas Gothic, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.
Andrew Combs and Band, Cleere’s Bar, 9pm.
Butler House Christmas Garden Experience, Butler House, 12pm.
Christmas Social Night and Table Quiz, Corner House Bennettsbridge, 8pm.
Sunday
Vehicle Road Run, Kilkenny City Centre, 2pm.
The Kilkenny Choir Christmas Concert, St. John’s Church, 4.30pm.
Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, from 5pm.
David Shore B2B Kevin Shore, Brennan’s Bar, 9.30pm.
Monday
Village Weekly Bingo, James Stephens GAA Club, 7.30pm.
Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9pm.
Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm.
The Bockety World of Henry and Bucket, Watergate Theatre, 10am & 11.45am.
Tuesday
The Bockety World of Henry and Bucket, Watergate Theatre, 10am & 11.45am.
