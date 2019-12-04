Kilkenny Gig Guide, December 5 - 11, 2019

Here's what's happening in Kilkenny for the week ahead!

Thursday

Heart of Winter, Watergate Theatre, 11am.

PaINTCLUB Kilkenny, Langton’s, 7.30pm.

Adult Christmas Workshop, National Design Centre, 6.30pm.

Christmas Tree Festival, Saint Canice’s Cathedral, 10am.

Trad followed by DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt The Millers, from 6pm.

An Evening with Ricky Tomlinson, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.

Ronan Guilfoyle’s Evidence, Billy Byrne’s, 9pm.

Brian Deady, Set Theatre, 8pm.

Friday

Santa’s Arrival at Butler House and Garden, 5pm.

Christmas Crooners, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 9pm.

Switch, Left Bank, 9.30pm.

Radio Star and DJ, Matt The Miller’s, from 7pm.

Pop Up Gaeltacht, Hackett’s Bar, 8pm.

Retro Christmas Party, Club House Hotel, 7pm.

Saint Canice’s Cathedral Choir, Medieval Mile Museum, 7pm.

Trad Music, Home Rule Club, from 8pm.

Conor Jordan recites ‘The Tale of the Ancient Mariner’, Fennelly’s Callan, 8pm.

Callan United Christmas Fare Fundraiser, Callan Parish Hall, 7pm.



Saturday

Johnny Carroll Live, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Live Aid Ireland for Simon Community, J.B. Burke’s Bar, 9pm.

Christmas Gothic, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.

Andrew Combs and Band, Cleere’s Bar, 9pm.

Butler House Christmas Garden Experience, Butler House, 12pm.

Christmas Social Night and Table Quiz, Corner House Bennettsbridge, 8pm.



Sunday

Vehicle Road Run, Kilkenny City Centre, 2pm.

The Kilkenny Choir Christmas Concert, St. John’s Church, 4.30pm.

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, from 5pm.

David Shore B2B Kevin Shore, Brennan’s Bar, 9.30pm.



Monday

Village Weekly Bingo, James Stephens GAA Club, 7.30pm.

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9pm.

Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm.

The Bockety World of Henry and Bucket, Watergate Theatre, 10am & 11.45am.



Tuesday

The Bockety World of Henry and Bucket, Watergate Theatre, 10am & 11.45am.

If you'd like any upcoming gigs featured in upcoming editions of the Gig Guide, then please contact the author!