Foster and Allen come to Kilkenny in January

Foster and Allen are bringing their Timeless Memories Tour to Ireland this Christmas and the New Year.



In 2019, Foster & Allen undertake a 70+ date touring commitment in Ireland, Scotland, Australia, Canada, Northern Ireland & UK.

Foster & Allen’s Tour is supported by a special edition new release Timeless Memories which features 182 tracks from 10 of their most popular and favourite albums, many of which have not been reissued in Ireland for a number of years; Maggie, After All These Years, Reminiscing, Reflections, Remember You're Mine, Souvenirs, Memories, Heart Strings, By Request, Songs We Love To Sing.

Foster & Allen aren’t showing any signs of slowing down and their touring commitments prove how popular theyremain for their fans who like to see them in a live performance experience.



The unique Foster and Allen sound will be with us for many years to come. Foster and Allen are in concert in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on Sunday, January 26 at 8pm.