Yulefest Kilkenny continues until January 7

Yulefest Kilkenny is a festival programme that invites all ages to enjoy a wide range of free and affordable seasonal events. Focused on families, Christmas catch uppers, day-trippers, overnighters, festive aficionados, visitors and locals can customise their Christmas visit at www.yulefestkilkenny.ie The website showcases all events and facilitate online event bookings as necessary so festival goers can create personal, festive itineraries.



Yulefest Kilkenny runs until 7th January 2020. Here's what you can do!

Window Wonderland (Sustainability Trail)

Sustainability has been the theme running through this year’s Yulefest Kilkenny festival. There’s still time to explore the five city windows that have been transformed into magical storyboards through the use of recycled materials and take a walk in a window wonderland together in Kilkenny City. The window installations have been designed to encourage all ages to follow the journey to learn about the city and sustainability in a fun and engaging way.



A Yulefest Kilkenny creative collaboration, the installations were inspired by the animated work of four time Oscar® nominated Kilkenny based animation company Cartoon Saloon. Social enterprise ReCreate Ireland along with local artists guided the creation of the window display pieces with 600 pupils from primary schools across Kilkenny. Workshops began in schools in October (Reuse Month) and the children were given the opportunity to contribute to the story by creating baubles from reuse materials including plastics, foil, wool and fabrics in a series of workshops.



Take a 20-minute stroll, start at Kilkenny County Council Arts Office in Dean Street and finish in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre; this will take in all 5 windows and encourages passersby to explore the visual detail of the windows, to find objects they recognise and to discuss creative re-use and reduction of daily items. Free access but good luck passing by all those wonderful cafés en route and not buying a treat for the trail! https://yulefestkilkenny.ie/ all-events/

Free.

Sensory Sensitive Quiet Time

For some adults, children and families the bright lights and loud music of the season can cause stress and anxiety. At Yulefest Kilkenny, we believe that everyone should have an opportunity to experience and enjoy this beautiful city at Christmas time. So continuing the sensory sensitive visits until early January thanks to the support of Creative Ireland are Medieval Mile Museum, Kilkenny on Ice and the Vintage Carousel, these venues will turn the lights and music down low when requested (or as scheduled), allowing the sensory sensitive person to experience the festive atmosphere in Kilkenny at a pace and in an environment that is comfortable for them to enjoy. https://yulefestkilkenny.ie/ all-events/

Yulefest Kilkenny Festive Train

Who doesn’t love a festive train ride at Christmas, plus it’s free! Adorned with seasonal lights, this popular addition to the Yulefest Kilkenny festive programme has been the envy of all pedestrians in Kilkenny City as it trundles by every Saturday and Sunday. Running until 5th January 2020, this is one that you can make a dash for as the last weekend approaches.

A free family engagement activity supported by Kilkenny Leader Partnership; sit back, relax and enjoy the lights, sights and sounds of Christmas in the beautiful medieval City. The Yulefest Kilkenny Festive Train is available to the public at no cost. Channel your inner Polar Express and let an experienced Kilkenny City Tours train driver take you to all the festive sights around the city. Train departs from Kilkenny Castle stop on Saturdays and Sundays at the following times: 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm and 6pm. Please check the website page for any further updates.

https://yulefestkilkenny.ie/ all-events/

Free.

Kilkenny on Ice

The Hub in Cillín Hill hosts Kilkenny on Ice until 5th January so there’s still time to get your skates on to 600 square metres of real ice! Sessions start on the hour every hour, with many late openings (check their website for details) Group discounts available. It’s guaranteed fun for all the family and younger children will enjoy the Bungee Trampolines and the Ice Globes. Non skaters or take a breakers can chill out in the Ice Café. https:// yulefestkilkenny.ie/all- events/

Vintage Carousel

The Victorian vintage carousel on the Parade provides the perfect atmospheric backdrop for elfies and selfies for some uplifting memories and family fun with Vintage Carousel (€3 per person). Plus Snowball Glacier Game and Christmas Prizes. Open daily until 5th January. https:// yulefestkilkenny.ie/all- events/

Magic Table

Yulefest Kilkenny, with the support of Kilkenny Leader Partnership recently gifted a Magic Table to Kilkenny County Council Library Service. The Magic Table will rotate in time to different libraries across the County, its first installation is Loughboy Library, located at Loughboy Shopping Centre, Waterford Rd, Kilkenny.



The Magic Table is an award-winning innovation from the Netherlands that is renowned for its cutting-edge approach to dementia care. The technology has been designed to help those at a later stage on their dementia journey to be more active and create moments of happiness. It consists of a series of interactive games that are projected on a table. The light games encourage players to reach out towards them and the lights subsequently respond to their hand and arm movements, allowing the residents to play with light, which is truly magical.



Paula Lawler, Festival Director of Yulefest Kilkenny which has brought The Magic Table to Kilkenny through the Kilkenny County Council Library Service explains the rationale behind the project. “Throughout the Yulefest Kilkenny festival we have supported active retirement groups with attendance at our events and Kilkenny works hard on being an age friendly County. The Magic Table is designed to spark conversation and enhance memory for people with dementia and also autism. With the support of Kilkenny Leader Partnership funding we were able to work with Shift8* to bring The Magic Table initiative to Kilkenny and we are happy to officially announce that The Magic Table is now installed in Loughboy Library in Kilkenny and is available for use there, with the support of the Kilkenny County Council Library Service.”



A ‘Tovertafel’, which translates into English as ‘Magic Table’ is a Dutch innovation and creates a fun, safe environment for all players. The games are formulated with the intention to trigger a sense of reminiscence among players in order to encourage stimulation socially, cognitively and physically. As light simulations, games are projected onto a table and include gardening, fishing and popping balloons. The Magic Table also include games for people with autism, these games are described as being more directly educational. The dlr LexIcon in Dún Laoghaire was the first Irish library to install a Magic Table just over a year ago.

Yulefest Kilkenny is a festival programme that invites all ages to enjoy a wide range of free and affordable seasonal events. Focused on families, Christmas catch uppers, day-trippers, overnighters, festive aficionados, visitors and locals can customise their Christmas visit at www.yulefestkilkenny.ie The website showcases all events and facilitate online event bookings as necessary so festival goers can create personal, festive itineraries.

Yulefest Kilkenny runs until 7th January 2020.