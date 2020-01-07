Could a Kilkenny man win the Westmeath Bachelor Competition?

Kilkenny men - would you like to win a €2,000 shopping spree, a holiday worth €1,000 and €500 for your chosen charity? These amazing prizes are up for grabs for the winner of the title of Westmeath Bachelor 2020!

This international competition already has competitors from the UK and Canada as well as from across Ireland - time is running out to enter. The closing date is January 9.

The Westmeath Bachelor Competition is part of Mullingar St. Patrick's Weekend Green Fest Festival. This event will take place on Friday, March 13, in The Mullingar Park Hotel seating 1000 guests and hosting a Gala Black Tie Ball after the event.

Our judging panel will consist of none other than Louis Walsh, Anne Doyle, Brian Dowling and Tara Farrell. Entries and tickets for the event are already being sought through www. westmeathbachelorcompetition. ie.

The competition itself is hoping to find Ireland's most eligible Bachelor. Historically Ireland has looked to our female population to find an individual who is polished, poised, has a social conscience and is able to represent themselves on a national stage. Now it is the turn of the gentlemen to shine. This all inclusive event naturally welcomes and invites men of all orientations and backgrounds to represent a new Ireland!’

The organisers are hoping to secure entrants from every county and abroad, indeed seeking out Irelands "Prodigal Sons" to return. The entrants will then be wittled down to 12 of the finest eligible Bachelors who will battle it out for the top prize of €2,000 worth of shopping in Mullingar, a holiday worth €1,000, €500 for their chosen charity, and the signature Westmeath Bachelor Trophy piece along with the title of Westmeath Bachelor 2020.

Not to be outdone the ladies will also have a chance to impress on the night as the organisers are seeking 12 female chaperones to accompany the finalists, the best dressed of these will also benefit from a hefty prize.



The depth of talent within the judging panel has bolstered the organisers hopes to bring the event to a T.V audience within 3 years, eventually becoming the male equivalent of The Rose of Tralee.