Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, January 8-14, 2020

Wednesday

Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm

Thursday

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7pm

Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm

PAINTCLUB, Langton’s, 7.30pm

Roisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm

Friday

Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 9pm

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Elvis starring Kevin Doyle and The Way It Was 11-Piece Orchestra, River Court Hotel, 7pm, tickets via ‘rivercourthotel.com’

Funking Blues, Ryan’s Bar, 10.30pm

Saturday

Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Johnny McEvoy, Springhill Hotel, 7.30pm, tickets via ‘johnnymcevoy.com’

Spirit Of Smokie, Set Theatre, 8pm, tickets via ‘set.ie’

Johnny Hillman live in The Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Road Dogs, Rafter Dempseys, 9pm

Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Resident DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm

The Gerry Quigley Mystic Blues Band, Ryan’s Bar, 10.30pm

Sunday

Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2.30pm

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm

monday

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm

Live Trad, Cleere’s Bar, 9pm

Tuesday

Roisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.