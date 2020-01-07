Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, January 8-14, 2020
Wednesday
Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm
Thursday
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7pm
Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm
PAINTCLUB, Langton’s, 7.30pm
Roisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm
Friday
Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 9pm
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Elvis starring Kevin Doyle and The Way It Was 11-Piece Orchestra, River Court Hotel, 7pm, tickets via ‘rivercourthotel.com’
Funking Blues, Ryan’s Bar, 10.30pm
Saturday
Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2.30pm and 7.30pm
Johnny McEvoy, Springhill Hotel, 7.30pm, tickets via ‘johnnymcevoy.com’
Spirit Of Smokie, Set Theatre, 8pm, tickets via ‘set.ie’
Johnny Hillman live in The Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Road Dogs, Rafter Dempseys, 9pm
Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Resident DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm
The Gerry Quigley Mystic Blues Band, Ryan’s Bar, 10.30pm
Sunday
Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2.30pm
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm
monday
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm
Live Trad, Cleere’s Bar, 9pm
Tuesday
Roisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
