Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, January 15 - 21, 2020
Thursday
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm
The Pinsetters, Carroll’s Bar, Thomastown, 9pm
Siobhan and Elise, The Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm
Friday
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Qween, Set Theatre, 8pm
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
Open House in The Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Blind Dog, Ryan’s Bar, 10.30pm
Saturday
Bingo Loco, Ormonde Hotel, 6pm
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Laughter Lounge, Set Theatre, 8pm
Flash Harry, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Tom Brazil Live, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Live Wire, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm
Back Door Blues, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm
Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Sunday
Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm
The Bar Flies, The Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Monday
Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm
Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 8pm
Tuesday
Samba Drumming Workshop with Jeremy Hickey, Billy Byrne’s, 8pm
Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 8pm
Sean Maher, Brewery Corner, 9pm
