Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, January 15 - 21, 2020

Thursday

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm

The Pinsetters, Carroll’s Bar, Thomastown, 9pm

Siobhan and Elise, The Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm

Friday

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Qween, Set Theatre, 8pm

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm

Open House in The Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Blind Dog, Ryan’s Bar, 10.30pm



Saturday

Bingo Loco, Ormonde Hotel, 6pm

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Laughter Lounge, Set Theatre, 8pm

Flash Harry, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Tom Brazil Live, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Live Wire, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm

Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm

Back Door Blues, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm

Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm



Sunday

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm

The Bar Flies, The Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm



Monday

Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm

Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 8pm



Tuesday

Samba Drumming Workshop with Jeremy Hickey, Billy Byrne’s, 8pm

Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 8pm

Sean Maher, Brewery Corner, 9pm

