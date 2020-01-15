Memorial Tractor Run in Dunnamaggin

A Tractor Run, in memory of Jimmy Dowling, takes place on Sunday, January 19, leaving from Dunnamaggin.

Registration is from 11.30am.



There will also be an auction and raffle on the day. Proceeds to Home Care team, St Josephs Home and Dunnamaggin Hurling Club.



Tractor Auction: The Dowling family have very kindly donated Jimmy’s Grey Ferguson Diesel tractor and plough to be auctioned before his tractor run. Please spread the word.