Spend time on a tome at Club House Hotel book fair this Saturday

With the long dark nights upon us, many will spend more time absorbed in a good book.

Despite the widespread use of e-books, the desire to have and to hold a book is still magic.

The annual Club House Hotel Book Fair, Patrick Street, Kilkenny is on Saturday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

It is a must for those looking for either a book present or that elusive edition printed in a bygone era not available in electronic format.

Booksellers from all over the South of Ireland will display over 5,000 titles covering fiction and non fiction with out of print items on the centenary of the Great War, War of Independence and the Civil War.

Books and ephemera on both local and national history, topography, folklore and traditions will also feature.

That book you have been searching for or missed out on last year may be back on the shelf.

For the serious collector there will be many scarce Irish first editions, rare prints and bindings with some rare Irish maps.

Local histories will feature and there will be two coin dealers present; Seamus O’Connor, Dublin and Kieran O’Brien, Wexford.

Geata Buidhe Books, Thomastown specialise in modern and antiquarian.

Other booksellers attending include Well Read Books, Waterford; Paulstown Books which include many Carlovian material, O’Neill Books Thomastown and Bourke Books comprising both military, local, national and international history, Pat Dunne from Kildare and Joe Collins from Dublin will add a large collection of rare and interesting titles to the book fair.

Other categories include, poetry, sport, GAA, biographies, war, angling, literature and the classics.

Come along on Saturday and while away a few hours perusing the rich mixture of literary material on display and for sale to the discerning buyer or collector.



