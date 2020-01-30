Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, January 29 - February 4

Thursday 29

Chamber Chat, The Book and Coffee Shop, 6pm

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm

Singin’ In The Rain, Watergate Theatre, 8pm



Friday 30

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Gaeltacht Cill Chainnigh, Live Album Recording, Set Theatre, 8pm

Blackwater Babble by Ronan Fitzgibbon, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

The Electrix, Matt The Millers, 10pm



Saturday 31

Hard Won Words, Open Discussion, Butler House, 2pm

Noh Mask Making Workshop, Watergate Theatre, 4.30pm

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Lietuviškų filmų rodymas (Lithuanian film showing) - ‘Tobulas Pasimatymas’, IMC Gaol Road, 7pm

Takasago and Between the Stones, Noh - Japanese Theatre, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm

O.M.G (Outrageous, Music, Games), Downstairs, Langtons Nightclub, 9pm

Martin Lacey live in the Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm

Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm

Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Sunday 1

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm

Reeling In The Showband Years, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm

The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm

Monday 2

Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm

Tuesday 3

Scriptease, Scriptwriting Workshop and Discussion, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 7.30pm