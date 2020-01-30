Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, January 29 - February 4
Gaeltacht all 'Set', The Electrix come to Matt's, Showband Years on Sunday, Scriptease at Cleere's - and much more!
Gig Guide
Thursday 29
Chamber Chat, The Book and Coffee Shop, 6pm
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm
Singin’ In The Rain, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Friday 30
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Gaeltacht Cill Chainnigh, Live Album Recording, Set Theatre, 8pm
Blackwater Babble by Ronan Fitzgibbon, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
The Electrix, Matt The Millers, 10pm
Saturday 31
Hard Won Words, Open Discussion, Butler House, 2pm
Noh Mask Making Workshop, Watergate Theatre, 4.30pm
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Lietuviškų filmų rodymas (Lithuanian film showing) - ‘Tobulas Pasimatymas’, IMC Gaol Road, 7pm
Takasago and Between the Stones, Noh - Japanese Theatre, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm
O.M.G (Outrageous, Music, Games), Downstairs, Langtons Nightclub, 9pm
Martin Lacey live in the Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm
Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm
Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Sunday 1
Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm
Reeling In The Showband Years, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm
The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Monday 2
Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm
Tuesday 3
Scriptease, Scriptwriting Workshop and Discussion, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 7.30pm
