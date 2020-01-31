Kilkenny people wanted as extras in new TV show!
The Abraham Project, a new Limerick based Sci Fi TV show are looking for actors aged 18 and over from all ethic backgrounds for various extra and featured roles including body doubles/ stand ins over the next six months.
All roles are paid however actors must be available to travel to Limerick for costume fittings and specific shoot dates with early morning starts.
For more information visit www.movieextras.ie.
