Bop to Bowie and support The Good Shepherd this weekend

Ryan’s Bar, in association with The Marble Index, will present their fourth annual Bowie Day fundraiser this Saturday, February 8.

The Marble Index is a one stop portal for all things musical in Kilkenny; promoting musical services, showcasing local talent, providing information and support to the musical community.

The Cracked Actors, AOD Music and Christine Tuohy and friends will be playing a career-spanning selection of David Bowie songs from 10pm.

A new addition to this year’s line-up is ‘Let All The Children Boogie’, a Bowie inspired vinyl disco featuring local DJs Johnny Jukebox, Peter Round and Iain Mullen. All proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to The Good Shepherd Centre.

The Good Shepherd Centre works with men experiencing, or at risk of becoming homeless, and have been tackling the issue of homelessness in Kilkenny for over 20 years.

They achieve this through support and resettlement services.

As Bowie once put it himself: “I’m not a prophet or a stone aged man, just a mortal with potential of a superman. I’m living on.”

This is your chance to be a hero, even if it’s just for one day.

To ensure a spot, register for free at ‘eventbrite.ie/e/bowie-day-tickets-91887468893’.