Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, February 13 - 19
Sofa Sessions, Generation 5, Rocketman Singalong and Monday Night Madness at Matt's feature
Plenty of live music in Kilkenny this weekend!
THURSDAY
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm
Paintclub, Langton’s Bar, 7.30pm
Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s, 9pm
FRIDAY
Trad followed by The Electrix and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Valentine Night Dinner in aid of Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team, Ormonde Hotel, 7.30pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Irish Canoe and Kayak Intervarsities Muck (DJ Jackadam), Set Theatre, 10.30pm
SATURDAY
Red Mills Race Day and Style Event, Gowran Park, from 12.30pm
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Take Off Your Cornflakes, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Mission Collective DJs, Hole In The Wall, 8pm
The Buddies live in the Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm
Live Music, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
SUNDAY
Children’s Art Workshop, Butler Gallery, 11am
Rocketman Singalong, Watergate Theatre, 4pm
Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm
Generation 5 and Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm
The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm
MONDAY
Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm
Storytelling, Billy Byrne’s, 8pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on