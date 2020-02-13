Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, February 13 - 19

THURSDAY

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm

Paintclub, Langton’s Bar, 7.30pm

Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s, 9pm

FRIDAY

Trad followed by The Electrix and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Valentine Night Dinner in aid of Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team, Ormonde Hotel, 7.30pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Irish Canoe and Kayak Intervarsities Muck (DJ Jackadam), Set Theatre, 10.30pm

SATURDAY

Red Mills Race Day and Style Event, Gowran Park, from 12.30pm

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Take Off Your Cornflakes, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Mission Collective DJs, Hole In The Wall, 8pm

The Buddies live in the Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm

Live Music, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm

SUNDAY

Children’s Art Workshop, Butler Gallery, 11am

Rocketman Singalong, Watergate Theatre, 4pm

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm

Generation 5 and Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm

The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm

MONDAY

Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm

Storytelling, Billy Byrne’s, 8pm