Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, February 19 - 25

Pat Shortt, Hansel and Gretel, The Kilkennys and Goldstone Drifting feature
Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, February 20 - 25
Wednesday, Feb 19
Meet the Artist: Lunchtime Talk with Brian Cregan, Butler Gallery, 1pm
Thursday, Feb 20
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm
The Lighthouse Fundraising Quiz, Orchard House Bar, 7.30pm
Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s, 9pm
Friday, Feb 21
Pat Shortt, Hey! Live Comedy Tour, Springhill Hotel, 8pm
Open House Night, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Blue Fish Diamond single launch, Cleere’s Bar, 9pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
The Kilkennys Live and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 10pm
Gavin Ghee, Billy Bryne’s, 10pm
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Fuse, Left Bank, 10.30pm
Saturday, Feb 22
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Dirty Dusting, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
High Tea Membership Evening (St Martin’s GAA), Coon Hall, 8pm
Johnny Hillman, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm
Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s,10pm
True Colours, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
Sunday, Feb 23
Goldstone Drifting/Diffing, Goldstone Drift Track, from 10am
Cian Buckley Memorial 5km, Castle Park, 11am
Protecting Pound Dogs @ Petmania Kilkenny, 1pm
The Gingerbread Man, Watergate Theatre, 2pm
Kilkenny vs Clare, Nowlan Park, 2pm
Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm
The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Monday, Feb 24
Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6.30pm
Tuesday, Feb 25
‘Protestant and Irish Post-Independence - Tango Or Tangent?’ Home Rule Club, 8.30pm
