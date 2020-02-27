Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, February 26 - March 3
Legend of Luke Kelly, Arborist, Swing Dancing, Patrick Feeney and Tomas Jackman feature
Thursday, Feb 27
Circus Gerbola, Cillín Hill, 4.30pm & 7.30pm
Chamber Chat with U.S. Olympian Curtis Mitchell, 6pm
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm
Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s, 9pm
Friday, Feb 28
Seminar: Bursaries and Beyond, National Craft Gallery, 9.30am
Circus Gerbola, Cillín Hill, 4.30pm & 7.30pm
Bingo Loco, Ormonde Hotel, 6pm
The Legend of Luke Kelly, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Brigid Cleary, Fennelly’s (Callan), 8pm
Mean Streets, Toast of Thomastown, 9pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
The Collective, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Music Junkies, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
The Pearly Whites, Left Bank, 10.30pm
Saturday, Feb 29
Circus Gerbola, Cillín Hill, 2pm & 5pm
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Arborist with Special Guests, Set Theatre, 8pm
Patrick Feeney - Country and Gospel Tour, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Johnny Scully, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Big Spoon, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm
Him ‘n’ Her, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm
Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Sunday, March 1
Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm
The Sound of Freedom Book Launch, Medieval Mile Museum, 5pm
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm
The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Monday, March 2
Circus Gerbola, Cillín Hill, 2pm & 5pm
Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm
