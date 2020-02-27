Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, February 26 - March 3

Thursday, Feb 27

Circus Gerbola, Cillín Hill, 4.30pm & 7.30pm

Chamber Chat with U.S. Olympian Curtis Mitchell, 6pm

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm

Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s, 9pm



Friday, Feb 28

Seminar: Bursaries and Beyond, National Craft Gallery, 9.30am

Circus Gerbola, Cillín Hill, 4.30pm & 7.30pm

Bingo Loco, Ormonde Hotel, 6pm

The Legend of Luke Kelly, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Brigid Cleary, Fennelly’s (Callan), 8pm

Mean Streets, Toast of Thomastown, 9pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm

The Collective, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Music Junkies, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm

The Pearly Whites, Left Bank, 10.30pm



Saturday, Feb 29

Circus Gerbola, Cillín Hill, 2pm & 5pm

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Arborist with Special Guests, Set Theatre, 8pm

Patrick Feeney - Country and Gospel Tour, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Johnny Scully, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Big Spoon, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm

Him ‘n’ Her, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm

Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm

Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm



Sunday, March 1

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm

The Sound of Freedom Book Launch, Medieval Mile Museum, 5pm

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm

The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm



Monday, March 2

Circus Gerbola, Cillín Hill, 2pm & 5pm

Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm