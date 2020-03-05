Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, March 4 - March 10

Tributes to Joy Division and Garth Brooks, theatre for the kids, top live gigs in the heart of the city and 'Bombshells' galore

Thursday, March 5

Alice and The Wolf, Watergate Theatre, 10am & 12pm

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm

Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s, 9pm

Friday, March 6

Alice and The Wolf, Watergate Theatre, 10am & 12pm

First Friday Trad Session, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm

Deep Down Detox, Toast of Thomastown, 9.30pm

The Kilkennys, Matt The Millers, 10pm

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm

The Pearls, Left Bank, 10.30pm

Saturday, March 7

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Garth Brooks Tribute, River Court Hotel, 7pm

‘Bombshells’ (KATS Theatre Group), O’Faoláin’s John Street, 7pm

Alice and The Wolf, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm

Tom Brazil Live, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Digital play the music of Joy Division, Cleere’s Bar, 9pm

True Colours, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm

Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm

Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Brendan Ryder and the Backyard Band, Ryan's Bar, 10pm

Paul Watchorn, Mick Doyle’s (Graiguenamanagh), 10.30pm


Sunday, March 8

Spring Wedding Showcase, Ormonde Hotel, 2pm

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm

‘Bombshells’ (KATS Theatre Group), O’Faoláin’s John Street, 7pm

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm

The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm

Monday, March 9

Alice and The Wolf, Watergate Theatre, 12.30pm

Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm