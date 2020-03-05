Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, March 4 - March 10
Tributes to Joy Division and Garth Brooks, theatre for the kids, top live gigs in the heart of the city and 'Bombshells' galore
Thursday, March 5
Alice and The Wolf, Watergate Theatre, 10am & 12pm
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm
Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s, 9pm
Friday, March 6
Alice and The Wolf, Watergate Theatre, 10am & 12pm
First Friday Trad Session, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Deep Down Detox, Toast of Thomastown, 9.30pm
The Kilkennys, Matt The Millers, 10pm
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
The Pearls, Left Bank, 10.30pm
Saturday, March 7
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Garth Brooks Tribute, River Court Hotel, 7pm
‘Bombshells’ (KATS Theatre Group), O’Faoláin’s John Street, 7pm
Alice and The Wolf, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm
Tom Brazil Live, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Digital play the music of Joy Division, Cleere’s Bar, 9pm
True Colours, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm
Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Brendan Ryder and the Backyard Band, Ryan's Bar, 10pm
Paul Watchorn, Mick Doyle’s (Graiguenamanagh), 10.30pm
Sunday, March 8
Spring Wedding Showcase, Ormonde Hotel, 2pm
Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm
‘Bombshells’ (KATS Theatre Group), O’Faoláin’s John Street, 7pm
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm
The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Monday, March 9
Alice and The Wolf, Watergate Theatre, 12.30pm
Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm
