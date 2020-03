Scoil Aireagail are holding a 'Fun'draising table quiz on Friday 27 March in Carroll's Hotel, Knocktopher at 8.30pm with door prize and raffle on the night.

Hurlers from 1st and 2nd year contested a County Final last week. Having played very well during the competioition they were unlucky not to come out on top in the final. Scoil Airegail are hosting a wellbeing Week in the school and last Monday was dubbed Mindfulness Monday.