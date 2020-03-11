National Design & Craft Gallery exhibition launch not proceeding in Kilkenny

An exhibition at the Nation Design & Craft Gallery in Kilkenny has had its launch cancelled.

The launch of Generation exhibition at the National Design & Craft Gallery, was due to take place on Thursday, March 12.

"We regret to announce that the official opening of Generation, scheduled for Thursday 12 March at the National Design & Craft Gallery, will not be taking place. Due to concerns over the Covid-19 virus, Jean Blanchaert, who was due to travel to Kilkenny to open the exhibition, will no longer travel to Ireland and we have come to the difficult decision that it would be prudent not to proceed in hosting a large public gathering at this time.

"Generation will be open to the public as planned from Friday, 13 March and the exhibition will continue until 21 June 2020. Please remember to check NDCG.ie for any other updates during this time.

"During the exhibition’s run, we hope to host a curators' tour as well as inter-generational Meet the Makers conversations and will announce these dates once confirmed. We will also be sharing exhibition images on our social media channels (@NDCGallery) along with short videos of the curators discussing works of the makers featured."