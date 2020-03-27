Joy and creativity for Kilkenny families with new art competition!

Bored at home? Like to draw? Here's a great new project for all the family.

Toyota Ireland is delighted to announce the launch of the ‘Build a Better World Art Competition’, inspired by the company’s global initiative ‘Dream Car Art Contest’ which runs annually. The ‘Build a Better World Art Competition’ will run online for four weeks and will see three winners announced every week, one from each age category.

The new ‘Build a Better World Art Competition’ was created to bring some relief and joy to families as Ireland and the rest of the world navigates the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The competition stems from Toyota’s brand platform of ‘Built for a Better World,’ where above all else Toyota aims to create a better world for future generations. Young artists from across the country are encouraged to get their creative juices flowing to take part in this creative initiative and show what a better world will look like for those in Ireland once we are COVID-19 free.

Michael Gaynor, Marketing Director of Toyota Ireland commented: “Community and creating a Better World is at the very core of who we are here at Toyota Ireland and we are delighted to announce the ‘Build a Better World Art Competition.’ We understand how difficult the past couple of weeks have been and how challenging the weeks ahead will be for families in Ireland. Unfortunately, there are uncertain times ahead with the COVID-19 virus, however, we wanted to inject a bit of joy & positivity into the lives of Irish children, their families and their new routines. The Irish people have an incredible spirit even in times of hardship and we feel that nothing powers the youth like creativity. We hope that this competition will bring some joy to families across Ireland and we encourage all budding young artists to get involved.”

The competition will take place over four weeks with a weekly theme announced each Monday at 10am. The competition will close each week on Friday at 12pm.

The first week of the competition will begin today (Friday, March 27) and the deadline for entries is Friday (April 3) at 12pm. This week’s theme is ‘Family and Friends’.

Week Theme announcement Closing date

Week 1 Friday, 27th March Friday, 3rd April

Week 2 Monday, 6th April Friday, 10th April

Week 3 Monday, 13th April Friday, 17th April

Week 4 Monday, 20th April Friday, 24th April



How to Enter

Young artists are being asked to draw, paint or build their vision based on a theme that will be announced each Monday at 10am.

An image of the artwork must be emailed to dreamcarart@toyota.ie before 12pm each Friday, along with a completed entry form (which is available to download from www.toyota.ie/world-of-toyota/ Build-a-Better-World-Art- Competition.json.

Every week one winner in each age category will be announced and receive a prize of a €100 Art & Hobby gift voucher.

The age categories are:

Under 8

Age 8 – 11

Age 12 – 15



Full details and rules for the Toyota Build a Better World Art Competition can be found at www.toyota.ie/world-of-toyota/ Build-a-Better-World-Art- Competition.json.