Live online gig will raise funds for charity

Sit back, relax and enjoy some great music from the comfort of your own home, and help raise funds for some deserving charities.

Local band Loose Change will be playing live tonight, Saturday, and every euro you donate will be matched by the AIB Together Fund! The gig will be from 8pm to 9pm.

You can watch the gig on Facebook Live and you can find out more about how to do that on band member Tony Cleere's Facebook page click here.

The AIB Together fund was started by the bank to "support our communities through the Covid-19 pandemic. AIB has announced a matched funding programme with a target of €2m in total from our AIB Together programme where monies raised by colleagues (up to €1m) will be matched by AIB to support our long standing partners FoodCloud and Soar, in addition to Alone, Pieta House and Age NI & Age UK plus some local charities, all of whom are providing invaluable service to communities, families and individuals through the Covid-19 crisis."

You can find out how to donate, and see the charities that will benefit, on the Go Fund Me click here.