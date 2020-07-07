Don’t miss your only chance to visit Croke Park this summer!

Is it really summer without a trip to Croke Park? With the GAA All-Ireland Senior Championships postponed until October, sporting fans who are itching to set foot on the hallowed grounds of the iconic stadium can still do so!

The inspiring Stadium Tour, thrilling Skyline Tour and treasured GAA Museum have reopened, making them this season’s hottest tickets! It’s the perfect time to truly discover the heart and home of the Gaelic games.

On the Stadium Tour, after a screening of the riveting ‘September Days’ film, you will be guided behind-the-scenes to visit the team dressing rooms and warm-up area, before running pitch side, where you will take a seat in the Cusack stand to learn about the country’s most famous field, it’s unique history and the match day experience. For the first time, you can also sit on the bench where the teams have their official photos taken on All-Ireland Final Day! Don’t forget to wear your club or county colours for your own team shot!

Another ‘high’light at the famous stadium is the Skyline Tour. Those feeling adventurous can go 17 storeys above the pitch onto the roof of Croke Park for a Dublin City tour with a difference. As you walk along the thrilling rooftop walkway, which is Dublin’s highest open viewing platform, you’ll enjoy breath-taking panoramic views of the city, not to mention incredible views of the pitch.

After both tours, you will have a chance to learn about GAA legends, past and present, while you explore the collections and exhibitions of the GAA Museum, which chart the unique and spine-tingling story of the Gaelic games. This is finally your chance to see the original Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups up close and personal! Admission to the GAA Museum is complimentary with your tour but it is now limited to 30 minutes.

Commenting on the re-opening, Niamh McCoy, Director of the GAA Museum at Croke Park, said, “For now, games at Croke Park may be on hold but you can still make your summer pilgrimage to the stadium by joining one of our award-winning tours!

“The health and safety of our staff and visitors is an absolute priority. We have therefore implemented a range of new safety and hygiene practices to ensure a safe and enjoyable day out for everyone.

“We’re operating to the Government’s guidelines for Covid-19, with hand sanitising stations, queuing systems and contactless payment. We have also reduced the numbers on our tours to make social distancing easy at all times - in July our tours will be running at 25% capacity.

“Admission will be five minutes before tour times, so we’re asking people not to arrive too early as they will have to wait outside in a socially distanced queue. Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate late arrivals.

“Our Blackthorn Café is also only operating a takeaway service, and we’re encouraging people to wear face masks if they are comfortable doing so.”

“We’re asking visitors to play by the rules and stay safe, but we want to ensure everyone that the tours will be as wonderful as ever!”

The sheer size of the stadium and the variety of tour experiences on offer makes it one of easiest attractions s in Ireland to adhere to social distancing.

For safety reasons the number of people per tour will be limited. In July, the tours will be running at 25% capacity. The Skyline Tour experience will operate as normal, but for the month of July, the Croke Park Stadium Tour will be operating a shorter route on the Cusack side of the stadium only (50 minutes excluding a visit to the GAA Museum). For that reason, prices for the stadium tour will be reduced by 30%.

It is now essential to book in advance online and walks ups will not be accepted. See crokepark.ie/tours for more information, Covid-19 visitor procedures, and booking information or call 01-8192323.