Sold out 'Live at the Drive-In' with Gavin James cancelled for Gowran

The much-anticipated 'drive-in' concert series to have taken place at venues including Kilkenny's Gowran Park Racecourse has been cancelled.

Organisers made the disappointing announcement this afternoon (Tuesday) saying the decision had been reached because of government guidelines.

Gavin James had been scheduled to play to a sell out crowd on Monday, August 10. Hermitage Green would have headlined a second gig on August 12.

'Live at the Drive-In' would have seen people watching the acts from the comfort of their own cars.

Refunds will now be available to ticket holders.

Organisers have now called on support for the entertainment sector.

On Tuesday afternoon organisers broke the news. Below is the statement in full: