Celebrate Water Heritage Day along the Barrow and the Nore

People can celebrate our Water Heritage, this Sunday, with events on two of the majestic rivers that flow through the county.

The day will be marked with special events on the River Nore in Kilkenny City and on the River Barrow in Graignamanagh.



To celebrate the wonderful natural heritage that is our rivers and lakes, Eanna Ní Lamhna will be leading a walk along the banks of the Barrow.

This walk will commence at 1.30pm on Sunday, leaving from the Boathouse in Graignamanagh.



The walk will take a different route to other years and will go up river from Graignamanagh, where walkers will see the trees and flowers that grow on the water’s edge. They will also encounter the special river insects such as damselflies and dragonflies that live and depend on the clean waters of the Barrow.

Walkers will be able to see the river birds and the woodland birds in the surrounding trees.

his walk will last for 90 minutes at most.

Numbers are limited so walkers can keep their distance from each other, so book early if you would like this chance of seeing the river through the eyes of an expert.

Booking can made by emailing aphelan@lawco.ie RSVP by Friday, August 14.



River Nore

As part of Water Heritage Day, the Local Authority Waters and Communities Office in conjunction with BoatTrips.ie will be running a number of complementary boat trips on the River Nore in Kilkenny city on Sunday.



Spaces on each boat trip is limited due to Covid-19 and social distancing. Therefore booking in advance is necessary and can be done by contacting Cliff on 087-2061999.

Due to the limited number of places, only two spaces are available per household.