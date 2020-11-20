Light up your nights with Kilkenny Library's Winter Reading Challenge

With the Winter nights closing in, and less time for getting out and about in daylight, there’s nothing like sitting in front of a warm cosy fire with the family!

Why not spend that time wisely, and join in Kilkenny Library’s Light up your Nights Winter Programme?



Library users miss visiting Kilkenny’s library network to choose books, and engaging with others at the craft workshops, story times, book clubs and community events that run under normal circumstances, so the libraries have developed a wide range of workshops that you can engage with – both online and from the comfort of your couch!



Reading Challenge

Everyone is challenged to read or listen to four books each this winter - it can be physical books, eBooks or audiobooks, factual or fiction – whatever floats your boat!



Workshops

Kilkenny Libraries will host a series of online workshops as part of the programme, including: Mindfulness with Dee Hennessy, covering topics such as Finding Peace in Stressful Moments and The Road to Resilience; and Managing Stress and Anxiety with children: Mindfulness for children with music therapist, Karen McMahon.

Local designer, Zoe Wong has designed a series of engaging Christmas Craft Workshops for both adults and children.



Winter Library Storyline

Local authors are writing a collection of short stories, to be added to a Library Winter Storyline, so members of the public will be able to phone in and enjoy a nice short tale.

“Our Winter programme has been developed in response to a very different landscape this year,” says County Librarian, Josephine Coyne. “Despite the limitations of the current crisis, libraries are stepping up to play a role in keeping people of all ages engaged creatively, whether it be reading, crafting or enjoying some relaxation throughout the Winter.”

Even though Kilkenny’s library buildings are closed at the moment you can always pay a virtual visit and access all the amazing online library resources available free of charge with your library card. If you don’t have a card, you can still get access by signing up at www.kilkennylibrary.ie