Need a new series to binge? Here's the full list of everything coming to Netflix in time for Christmas

Netflix has released the details of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the streaming platform across December.

With the evening's getting longer, darker and colder in the run up to Christmas, spending another weekend of lockdown curled up on the sofa binge-watching TV series is likely on the cards for most of us.

There's something for all the family - or whoever else uses your password.

Here's everything new coming to Netflix in December:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES

The Holiday Movies That Made Us   01/12/2020  

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag   04/12/2020     

Selena: The Series   04/12/2020   

Detention  05/12/2020  

Lovestruck in the City  08/12/2020   

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3  08/12/2020     

Alice in Borderland 10/12/2020     

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)  11/12/2020     

Tiny Pretty Things  14/12/2020     

Song Exploder: Volume 2  15/12/2020  

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding  16/12/2020     

Run On  16/12/2020     

Home for Christmas: Season 2  18/12/2020    

Sweet Home  18/12/2020   

Bridgerton   25/12/2020   

Best Leftovers Ever!   30/12/2020     

Equinox 30/12/2020     

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4  31/12/2020     

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS

Angela's Christmas Wish 01/12/2020      

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)  04/12/2020      

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)  03/12/2020     

Break  03/12/2020     

Leyla Everlasting  04/12/2020

Cops and Robbers  28/12/2020      

MANK   04/12/2020     

Bombay Rose   04/12/2020     

DNA   26/12/2020     

Fierce  02/12/2020      

Grandma's Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela)   25/12/2020

Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose)  09/12/2020     

The Prom   11/12/2020      

Canvas  11/12/2020     

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom  18/12/2020      

The Midnight Sky  23/12/2020      

Your Name Engraved Herein  23/12/2020      

AK VS AK   24/12/2020

A California Christmas  14/12/2020     

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show    01/12/2020     

Hazel Brugger: Tropical   02/12/2020     

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic    02/12/2020     

Best of Stand-Up 2020   31/12/2020

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck   22/12/2020    

Alien Worlds   02/12/2020     

Emicida: AmarElo - It’s All For Yesterday (Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem)   08/12/2020     

The Surgeon's Cut    09/12/2020      

Giving Voice   11/12/2020      

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America    16/12/2020     

Anitta: Made In Honorio   16/12/2020       

The Ripper    16/12/2020

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas    05/12/2020     

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday   03/12/2020     

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas    04/12/2020       

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers   08/12/2020      

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure   08/12/2020        

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas    09/12/2020      

The Big Show Show: Christmas    09/12/2020      

A Trash Truck Christmas    11/12/2020   

Hilda: Season 2   14/12/2020      

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs     22/12/2020       

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3    26/12/2020       

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara    26/12/2020      

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone    26/12/2020      

NETFLIX ANIME

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise   30/12/2020 