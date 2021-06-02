Kilkenny singer-songwriter Robert Grace announces eagerly awaited hometown gig

Graiguenamanagh's Robert Grace has been an ever-present voice over the airwaves during the pandemic but this talented singer-songwriter can now look forward to performing for local ears in person.

Robert announced today that he will be playing a date at Kilkenny's Set Theatre on Tursday, November 11, 2021.

In July 2020 Robert was signed to a JV recording deal with RCA US & Sony Music Germany.

His first track for the label ‘Fake Fine’ went platinum in Ireland, spent five weeks at No 1 on both the Irish Homegrown charts and the Shazam Ireland Charts.

Alongside Dermot Kennedy and Niall Horan, Robert was only the third Irish male solo act to have a top 20 hit in his native country last year.

'Fake Fine' spent 6 months in the Irish Airplay charts and the track currently has amassed close to 10,000,000 plays on Spotify.

His second single for RCA / Sony, ‘The Hurt You Gave Me', has amassed nearly 2,000,000 streams and is performing well on both international and Irish radio.

Robert is due to release his next single ‘Self’ on June 25.

Over the past number of months Robert has collaborated and written with artists and writers like gnash, KIDDO, KIN, Jamie Hartman (Rag N’ Bone Man) and Jake Gosling and has developed into an artist ready to take on the world.

Drawing influences from Jon Bellion, Twenty One Pilots and blackbear, Robert is also enjoying considerable success on TikTok where he has amassed over 1.6m followers.

Robert is an accomplished live performer and has performed at Ireland’s leading festivals including Electric Picnic and Indiependence.

He was also selected to perform at ESNS in January and at The Great Escape in May.

Tickets for Robert's hometown gig will cost €15 plus fees and will be available to purchase on 'www.set.ie' this Friday from 10am.