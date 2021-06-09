Kilkenny violinist Patrick Rafter to co-headline Siamsa Tíre concert

Kilkenny violinist Patrick Rafter and Wicklow pianist Fiachra Garvey will perform a special online concert from Siamsa Tíre, the National Folk Theatre of Ireland on July 1, 2021.

Both musicians have already won international acclaim. Patrick is from Kilkenny, but he swapped his hurl for a violin at a young age.

He is now a passionate violinist who has performed with prestigious orchestras such as the Prague Philharmonia and shared the stage with acclaimed musicians such as Maxim Vengerov and Shlomo Mintz.

Fiachra is a pianist who has appeared in concerto with the Janáček Philharmonic and the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra and worked with eminent conductors such as John Wilson and Duncan Ward.

The duo have put together a programme featuring works by Fauré, Franck, and Ysaÿe alongside the world premiere of a new Music Network commission by Irish composer Emma O’Halloran.

This piece was composed during the intense days of lockdown, when the composer found herself paying close attention to the minute details of daily life, which moved her to capture that balance between anxiety and dread, mindfulness and serenity in music.

In a year when we've been deprived of live music, all three artists are eager to once more bring their music to the ears of audiences.

While we are still waiting for venues to reopen their doors for live music performances, this concert hopes to be the next best thing - an opportunity for fans of classical and contemporary music to hear some of Ireland's best musicians in soaring form.

Tickets for both events cost €10 (plus booking fee) and are available at 'www.siamsatire.com/events'.