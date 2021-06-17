Kilkenny singers wanted for new RTE show!

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Calling all Kilkenny singers… Are you ready for a real challenge?

Coming soon to RTÉ, TAKE ON ME is a new Saturday night gameshow that requires it's contestants to have tactics as well as talent.

This brand new original series will pit singers from around the country against each other for the chance to take home a massive cash prize of €25,000!

However, this show definitely isn’t your typical singing competition. Players will need to play the game, spot their competition and have killer karaoke skills if they are going to take out their rivals and win Take On Me.

So whether you’re a busker, wedding singer, cabaret king or a shower-singing superstar producers want to hear from you!

Apply now: https://submit.link/eA

