Crash Ensemble present an exciting series of film installations at Kilkenny Arts Festival

The ever-innovative Crash Ensemble presents [Reactions], an exciting series of film installations presenting brand-new works by leading Irish composers as part of Kilkenny Arts Festival 2021.

In 2020, at the onset of the global pandemic, Crash Ensemble commissioned nine composers – from a range of musical backgrounds – to write new works offering a personal or political response to their experience of the pandemic, the state of the nation, and their thoughts for the future. Each short piece is designed to be performed by two musicians. As they worked, the composers documented the process of creation, and the resulting images and text were woven into the films by Laura Sheeran, Crash’s resident filmmaker.

The result is a breath-taking mix of new music from many of Ireland’s most innovative composers, performed by the country’s foremost new music ensemble, and a compelling portrait of life in the Covid-19 era. It is presented by Kilkenny Arts Festival in partnership with Crash Ensemble this August.

Speaking of the project Artistic Director, Kate Ellis said, "I wanted to create a project that was built upon a human and emotive response for now and the future. ‘Reactions' emerged during the summer of 2020 from a strong desire to reignite both musical and personal connections, as an avenue for expression and a need to communicate and make sense of the world turned upside-down. As tentative steps were being taken towards an unknown future, each of the 9 commissioned composers were asked to create a musical response - a political or personal response to their experiences, the current state, or their thoughts for the future."

Running from 13 - 15 August, 10am-5pm (11am-5pm on Sunday 15), Digital Gallery at the Butler Gallery Kilkenny, running time: 63 mins approx. Free.

For more information see: kilkennyarts.ie