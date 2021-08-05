Top six things to do in Kilkenny this autumn - click for list!

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO CLICK THROUGH LIST
This autumn, Kilkenny is offering visitors some ‘unique’ experiences. From feline adventures and spooky tours to animation and comedy. Plan your autumn getaway around Kilkenny’s top six things to do:
#1 - Kilkenny Cat Walk Trail
The Kilkenny Catwalk 2021 is a trail of 21 wonderful Kilkenny Cat sculptures which have been decorated by some of our most talented artists, mainly local, for public display in and around Kilkenny City in the second half of 2021.
This arts project is a partnership project between Kilkenny Civic Trust and Kilkenny County Council which can be engaged with outdoors, whilst adhering to physical distancing requirements, regardless of restrictions. The Cat Walk art trail will be fun, bright and engaging and will bring a smile to people’s faces and support the Keep Well Campaign. People are invited to get outdoors, follow the trail and enjoy it.
Visit: www.kilkennycatwalk.ie
