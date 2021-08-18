Mystery on Kilkenny's highest peak? RTE show to tell the tale

Brandon Hill is the highest peak in Kilkenny
The mystery of an ancient Kilkenny site that 'defies explanation' will feature on RTE this evening.
Brandon Hill, the highest peak in the county, is popular with walkers, but did you know it is also packed with heritage and archaeology?
Tune in to Nationwide on RTE tonight to find out more about one particular site that 'defies explanation'!
Brandon Hill is the highest point in Co #Kilkenny.— The Heritage Council (@HeritageHubIRE) August 18, 2021
The mountain is teeming with archaeology and rich in folklore. However, a moated site on the eastern slopes of the mountain, has defied explanation.
@RTENationwide on @RTEOne @ 7pm tonight explores its mysteries and traditions https://t.co/LcNSej8XZK
More stories of history & heritage as we focus on projects around the country for @HeritageWeek - this evening we are in Laois, Kilkenny & Waterford @AaMIreland @portlaoiseplane on #RTENationwide Wednesday 18th August @RTEOne 7pm & RTE+1 8pm @rte @laoisheritage @kilkennyhour RT pic.twitter.com/tU1rXsg6LT— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) August 18, 2021
