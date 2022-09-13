Search

13 Sept 2022

Documentary on Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan to open IndieCork festival

Documentary on Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan to open IndieCork

Reporter:

Mary Cody

13 Sept 2022

'Vicky', the award winning Irish documentary, will open the 10th IndieCork festival at the Gate Cinema in Cork City on October 2, ahead of its general nationwide release on October 7 through Volta Pictures.
In 2018 on the steps of the High Court in Dublin, Vicky Phelan gave a now infamous address where she exposed the CervicalCheck scandal. A subsequent investigation revealed over 220 women were affected, while 17 women had already died.


'Vicky' is a profound and intimate journey into the Kilkenny native’s fight to expose the truth. It also delves into Vicky’s personal fight to extend her life.

Commenting on the news that Vicky is to open this year’s IndieCork festival, co-director Mick Hannigan said that the film a fitting choice.

“Vicky’ is a powerful film telling the story of an extraordinary Irish woman and her fight for justice. It’s an absolute honour to open our 10th anniversary festival with the film. As well as being the biggest showcase of Independent filmmaking in Ireland, IndieCork prides itself on platforming female directors.

“‘Vicky,’ directed by the brilliant Sasha King, is one of many films in this year’s programme with women at the helm, and we’re delighted about that.”

Director of Vicky, Sasha King said:
“It is an absolute honour to be chosen as the opening film of the prestigious independent festival IndieCork. It took a tribe of formidable and determined women to help this film see a release. And for that, I am very grateful. We are very excited to bring our film to the big screen in Cork.”
IndieCork runs at the Gate Cinema from October 2 to 9 with a diverse programme of international, Irish and local filmmakers. In addition, there will be an online offering from October 2 to 16. The festival is once again sponsored by Blacknight Solutions, Ireland's largest web host and domain registrar.

The music side of the festival will be announced at a later date but promises to be packed with special events and performances. IndieCork is Ireland’s only arts festival in shared ownership, meaning that members own the festival and have a say in its development.

Tickets will be on sale from The Gate Cinema at: www.gatecinemas.com

